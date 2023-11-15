BCU looking to snap Florida A&M’s 2-game winning streak in Florida Classic

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — On November 18 at Camping World Stadium, Bethune-Cookman is set to battle Florida A&M in yet another chapter of the Florida Classic.

The Wildcats and Rattlers have played this rivalry game in Orlando since 1997 and they have played the Florida Classic since 1978.

In recent history in this series, Bethune-Cookman won nine straight in the Florida Classic since 2011, but Florida A&M has won two in a row including a 41-20 win last season. The Rattlers enter this 2023 matchup as the heavy favorites with a 9-1 record.

That means the Wildcats (3-7) and first-year head coach Raymond Woodie Jr. can try to spoil their 10-win season.

Saturday’s Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium is set for a 3:30 kickoff.

