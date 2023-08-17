Bear care: Brevard Zoo helping to rehab Florida black bear cubs

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Little bears in need of care are now being rehabbed at Brevard Zoo.

The zoo said Thursday that they’ve started providing temporary medical and nutritional care to Florida black bear cubs in need before they can be returned to the wild.

Zoo officials said the cub being cared for won’t be on display to the public, but instead be housed in a behind-the-scene area with minimal contact with people to keep their natural caution around people.

The zoo said the goal is to return the cubs back to their natural range.

Officials said they recently cared for a 6-month-old female cub who was found without her mother in a waste facility in Okahumpkah weighing just 8 pounds. Typically, zoo officials said a bear her age weighs about 25-45 pounds.

Zoo staff treated her for pneumonia and kept her well-fed during her nearly two-week stay. Officials said the cub nearly doubled her weight before she was relocated to Homosassa Spring Wildlife State Park for rehabilitation with the goal to return her to her natural range.

These young patients will stay in a behind-the-scenes area with minimal contact with people in an effort to keep their natural caution. We’re proud to use our expertise in caring for Florida black bears, especially cubs, to support this species in their natural range! pic.twitter.com/YkdWDahywP — Brevard Zoo (@BrevardZoo) August 17, 2023

