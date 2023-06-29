Brevard Zoo rats celebrate their 2nd birthday with teeny-tiny cakes, even smaller candles

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — What is a birthday without a cake? Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup celebrated their second birthdays at Brevard Zoo on Thursday with teeny-tiny layer cakes fit for rats.

But the cakes for these “Powerpuff Girls” were filled with everything nice, without the sugar and spice.

The workers in the Brevard Zoo commissary crafted the cakes out of items already found in the rats’ diet. They said the layers were made out of the rat food pellets that were powdered, mixed with water, rolled to a thin consistency, cut into a circular shape and baked.

On theme with the trios’ “Powerpuff Girls” names, each rat got either a blue, red or green cake.

The zoo said Blossom’s blue cake, topped with a single green pea, was made out of steamed turnips and a drop or two of blue food coloring to get its baby blue color.

Photos: Brevard Zoo rats celebrate their birthday with teeny-tiny cakes

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Brevard Zoo rat birthday “The Powerpuff Girls” celebrated with three teeny-tiny birthday cakes each topped with a single blueberry, corn kernel or pea. (Brevard Zoo)

Buttercup’s red cake, topped with a tiny corn kernel, was made out of steamed carrots with a drop or two of red food coloring.

And Buttercup’s green cake, which had a single blueberry for decoration, was made of blended peas.

To top each teeny-tiny cake, the workers crafted even more minuscule candles out of carrot slices.

Read: Brevard Zoo to build county’s first manatee rehabilitation center

The total weight of each cake came out to 10 to 12 grams, which according to the internet, is about the weight of 10 typical birthday candles.

Zoo officials said they were happy to celebrate the threesome of Long Evans rats, who serve as ambassador animals at the zoo. That means that star in the zoo’s educational programming and live in a behind-the-scenes area.

Read: Welcome, little one: 2-pound baby klipspringer born at Brevard Zoo

“They go to programs in classrooms at the zoo where they are offered peas and corn to come out onto a table for children to learn about them,” Animal Ambassador Keeper Em Waitt said. “They like to come out and explore perching and hides that we place on the table.”

Waitt said the kids love to see the rats, and the rats love to find the treats.

“I have never had one of the rats not want to come out of their habitat to explore and get treats,” she said.

Read: Bye, Banana: Brevard Zoo to release one-eyed sea turtle after 14 months of care

Waitt said Bubbles is the shyest of the three sisters, with Blossom and Bubbles being more outgoing, loving to run around and explore.

“They are very smart, inquisitive and friendly animals,” Waitt said.

And on their birthday, also very well fed.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group