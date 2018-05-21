ORLANDO, Fla. - A small black bear was spotted sleeping in a tree in a College Park neighborhood Monday evening.
The bear was seen at about 6:45 p.m. at Northeast Ivanhoe Boulevard and Oakmont Lane near the northern shore of Lake Ivanhoe.
Channel 9 was the first news organization at the scene.
The bear drew a crowd of onlookers who read about the sighting on the Nextdoor app.
The tree is less than 100 yards from the I-4 Ultimate project construction zone.
Please keep in mind that College Park is in the middle of the city... so seeing a bear is odd. @WFTV #orlando #bearwatch pic.twitter.com/mP7XKDiIp7— Katy Camp (@CCKaty82) May 21, 2018
Bear watchers #wftv @WFTV pic.twitter.com/v0OH1GXd0L— Katy Camp (@CCKaty82) May 21, 2018
That's a bear in a tree @WFTV #wftv pic.twitter.com/o2VOnoFBH3— Katy Camp (@CCKaty82) May 21, 2018
Bear sleeps in tree. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/ERmLaZ88Pu— Katy Camp (@CCKaty82) May 21, 2018
