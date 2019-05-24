Bears honk horn, mangle seats while breaking into Florida family's truck

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida woman called 911 after she noticed her truck was shaking and the horn was blaring.
"The family told deputies they heard a car horn honking and vehicle doors opening and closing repeatedly around 11:45 p.m. They were afraid someone was trying to break in or lure them outside," according to a Collier County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
But responding deputies reported a surprising detail.
Dispatch: “OK. So, it looks like it was family of bears that decided to open your car.”
The bears mangled the seats and tore the liner of the truck.
The owner, whose name was not given, said she believed they were looking for a midnight snack.
"My truck smells like food from having the kid, and yeah, just fast food in and out of the truck all the time," she said.
The woman said she caught one of the bears returning to the crime scene the next day.
