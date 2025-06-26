Bicyclist dies after being hit by train in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are investigating a deadly crash involving a train that struck a bicyclist.

The crash happened around 10:36 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Suntree Boulevard and Turner Road in Rockledge.

Investigators said a train was traveling southbound when it struck a person on a bicycle.

Deputies said initial evidence suggests the bicyclist entered the direct path of the train, resulting in the collision.

The identity of the bicyclist is pending confirmation, and details about how the crash occurred have not been confirmed.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

