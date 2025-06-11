Blue Spring State Park vandalized after recent renovations

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Florida wildlife agents are asking for help finding out who damaged Blue Spring State Park.

Park officials say within two weeks of reopening after a $5 million restoration, there has already ben vandalism. This includes graffiti, plants dug up, and unauthorized digging that has eroded banks.

Agents are asking people to report anyone causing damage to the park.

The ranger station’s number is 386-775-3663. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission law enforcement dispatch is 888-404-3922. You can also text tips to 847411.

