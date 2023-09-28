Board overseeing Disney’s special district approves stipends for employees

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The board representing Disney’s special district has approved stipends for its employees and retirees.

In August, members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District announced the decision to discontinue Disney theme park tickets for district employees.

Board members said they never intended to get rid of the passes, but the board’s changing relationship with Disney meant it needed to provide the benefit in a different way.

The board said 70 % of the free passes were left unused last year.

Magic Kingdom FILE PHOTO: Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom (WFTV.com)

CFTOD approved the stipend on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, the stipend will be $3,000 a year.

