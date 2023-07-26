Board overseeing Disney’s special district to hold closed-door meeting Wednesday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The board overseeing Disney’s special district is set to meet again Wednesday.

Attorneys for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District plan to have a closed session to discuss the lawsuit filed by Disney after Gov. Ron DeSantis replaced Reedy Creek.

Watch: Disney asks judge to throw state Reedy Creek lawsuit out

The district is also suing Disney over agreements that left the board with little power.

Earlier this month, Disney asked a judge to throw out the district’s lawsuit, claiming it was irrelevant.

Watch: Power play: Disney handicapped new Reedy Creek board before handing over control

Channel 9 will monitor what comes out of the meeting and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group