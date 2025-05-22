Boater Freedom Act takes effect July 1, easing inspections for Florida boaters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — “Boating in Florida will soon be more enjoyable with new liberties on the water thanks to the new Boater Freedom Act.”

Gov. Ron Desantis signed the act into law on Monday.

The law limits law enforcement agencies to conducting random boat inspections. It passed with majority support from lawmakers and officially starts July 1.

Boaters, like Adam Pollett, is ready to bet out on the water feeling a bit relaxed.

“I can sit back and have a cigar and just get out there and fish,” he said. “Everything else doesn’t matter.”

But he does worry that this could lead to people not being a safe as they should be. Some critics fear it could also harm the ecosystem, which they say is already fragile.

According to the FWC, Florida had more than one million registered vessels last year. Now those boaters are gaining more freedom. Dsantis said the law is a win win for both boaters and law enforcement.

“I think by this legislation protecting you against suspicion less searches,” DeSantis said. “it actually will be a better allocation of resources, not just for FWC, but also for the other local law enforcement agencies who are really important in keeping our people safe.”

Freedom Boat Club Boat Capt. Charles Beardsley said safety is key, especially with the new law. In Florida, boats need specific safety equipment depending on their size and use. The vital items are: personal flotation devices, fire extinguishers, visual distress signals, and sound-producing devices.

“And remember everything slow is pro,” Beardsley said. “You don’t want to be speeding out there, especially if you are approaching another boat or dock. Go slow.”

“And you need to make sure you are properly trained. You won’t know if you are doing something wrong if you aren’t properly trained. “

The law includes a new inspection decal program. Now, when registering your boats, you will receive a decal as long as you pass a safety and sanitation inspection. It also prevents state and local officials from restricting the sale or use of boats based on energy source.

“That all sound great to me,” said Pollett. “Good job.”

The Boater Freedom Act take effect July 1.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group