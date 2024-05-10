Boats could be restricted at popular Marion County hang out spot

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission could place restrictions on boats at Silver Glen Springs to deal with capacity issues, a proposal that’s quickly gaining opposition.

FWC received a request to create a “Spring Protection Zone” at Silver Glen, which would prohibit boats from anchoring, beaching or mooring. The goal of such zones is to protect the environment and Florida’s drinking water supply.

Silver Glen, known for its constant temperature and crystal-clear waters, is a popular boating destination on weekends and holidays, and can become overcrowded.

Opponents of the measure said they understand the capacity issues during popular times of the year, but the restrictions would harm nearby residents who visit the springs on off-peak days.

“It isn’t a one size fits all,” Kristine Wake, president of Save Our Voting Rights Florida, said. “We’re just kicking it down the river, literally, we will wind up at Salt Springs, and then we’ll be back at the table over another Spring Protection Zone.”

Wake said they believed alternate forms of anchors existed that would have less of an impact on the environment, and in addition to working with the county on different restrictions, a compromise could be found.

She said the current proposal would “bankrupt” the area that is economically dependent on the tourism.

When contacted, FWC officials said a request had been received and no decision had been made, nor was there a timeline for that decision.

“FWC takes this process seriously,” spokeswoman Kristen Turner said. “We recognize the important role Silver Glen Springs plays in the local community.”

