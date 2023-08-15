Body discovered in dumpster behind Orlando Family Dollar

ORLANDO, Fla. — A body was discovered Tuesday morning in a dumpster behind a Family Dollar, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police were called at about 10:30 a.m. to the store on West Colonial Drive near North Westmoreland Drive in the Lake Dot neighborhood.

Investigators said they discovered in unresponsive person who was eventually pronounced dead.

Body found at Family Dollar (WFTV)

Detectives continue to investigate how the person died.

Body found at Family Dollar (WFTV)

