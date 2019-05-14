  • Body found inside mobile home near Port St. John

    By: Melonie Holt , Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. - Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was found inside a mobile home near Port St. John, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

    The body was found Tuesday afternoon inside the mobile home on Iris Street. 

    Investigators said they believe the incident to be suspicious. 

    No further details are available. 

