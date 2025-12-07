Eustis woman dies following jewelry store explosion

EUSTIS, Fla. — The daughter and family confirm that the jewelry store owner in Eustis, who was injured in the deadly explosion on Thursday, December 4, has died following the incident.

The explosion was caused by a gas leak outside the store, according to city leaders.

The explosion happened soon after utility crews patched a gas leak outside Darklyn Beads & Beyond, Wendy Davis’s jewelry store. City leaders confirmed the building was evacuated beforehand.

The family of Davis described her as the love, strength, and light in their lives and expressed gratitude for the community’s prayers.

Wendy Davis was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after the explosion. City leaders said a gas leak outside the store entered the lines under the building.

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

