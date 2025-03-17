Boil water notice issued for some LSSA customers in The Villages

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Vikus Water officials are advising some people in The Villages to boil their water before using it.

A 12-inch water main recently broke and is impacting certain Little Sumter Service Area customers.

The break affects homes and businesses along US-27/US-441 in and around these locations:

Spanish Plaines

County Crossings

Oaks Professional Plaza

Vikus said the Precautionary Boil Water Notice is expected to be in effect until Wednesday.

To contact Vikus Water for more information, click HERE.

