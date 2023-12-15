Boston Market pulls out of market amid wave of evictions, lawsuits

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Boston Market, the fast-casual restaurant chain known for its rotisserie chicken and comfort food sides, appears to have pulled out of the greater Orlando market completely.

At least 15 locations for the Colorado-based chain have closed across Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard and Volusia counties — with most appearing to have been recent and leaving a trail of eviction lawsuits and other litigation in their wake.

The website for the national restaurant brand reflects only one current restaurant in the region — the Boston Market at 12140 Lake Underhill Road, in Orlando. However, that location closed in October and was the subject of successful eviction proceedings that concluded in November, according to Orange County Clerk of Courts records.

