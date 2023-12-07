Boy, 16, shot to death in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy died Wednesday evening after showing up to a hospital with gunshot wounds, the Melbourne Police Department said.

Police said they were called shortly before 7 p.m. to a shooting at Marshall Drive and Xavier Avenue.

Investigators said they discovered multiple spent shell casings and other evidence at the scene.

At 7 p.m., the boy arrived at Holmes Reginal Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

He was rushed into the hospital’s Emergency Department, but he died of his injuries.

Police have not publicly identified the victim because they are still trying to notify one of his parents, who is out of town.

“Detectives have not found any additional victims at this time,” a police spokesman said. “Detectives are currently investigating this incident along with other recent shootings to determine if they are connected.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Melbourne police at 321-608-6731 or Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

See a map of the scene below:

