Breeze Airways announces nonstop route from Orlando to New Orleans

ORLANDO, Fla. — Breeze Airways announced another nonstop route from Orlando International Airport on Tuesday.

The new route will start Sept. 22, with service on Mondays and Fridays to New Orleans, Louisiana.

Airline officials said airfare for the route will start at $39 one-way.

“New Orleans and Orlando are two of the nation’s most popular destinations,” said Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey. “Connecting the two will allow our Central Florida Guests quick and affordable travel to the Big Easy, as well as our 9 other nonstops from MCO.”

Breeze also offers nonstop service from Orlando to Akron-Canton, Ohio; Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; Charleston, South Carolina; Huntsville, Alabama; Santa Ana-Orange County, California; Portland, Maine; Providence, Rhode Island; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Charleston, West Virginia. The airline also offers one-stop/no plane change BreezeThru service to Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah.

