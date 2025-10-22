Brevard County man takes plea in his infant’s overdose death

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County father has agreed to a plea deal in the death of his 7-month-old son.

An autopsy determined Tanner Chappele overdosed on fentanyl and cocaine when he died in 2017.

Investigators say Tanner and his father, David Chappele, were were sleeping when it happened.

Investigators say Chappele was wearing multiple fentanyl patches, which had been cut in half, allowing residue to get on his son. A news release from the arrest states the baby also ingested cocaine because his father was using it while caring for him.

David Chappele was charged with manslaughter. He’ll likely serve two years in prison.

Tanner’s mother, Jessica Strickland, was also arrested. She says she’s taken responsibility and served jail time.

“I’ve done things and stipulations that I’ve done in the past eight years, and I have six years of sobriety. I just want justice served for my son. Two years in prison. I don’t accept that," Strickland said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group