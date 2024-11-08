Brevard County murder suspect denied bond

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — This Friday, 43-year-old Brian Estep was back in a Brevard County Courtroom trying to get bond on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder.

He’s accused of killing his wife, 39-year-old Amber Estep. Her body was discovered back in January, off State Road 46 in Mims near Pitbull Lane.

Assistant State Attorney Samantha Barrett told the judge, “Mr. and Mrs. Estep’s marriage was failing, that he was becoming increasingly more jealous and controlling and desperate.”

But, defense attorney Michael Panella argued Brian Estep was never violent toward his wife.

Read: Volusia County cold case getting fresh eyes and bigger reward

He also insisted the state has a circumstantial case saying, “Whatever they take, all that they test that nothing matches anything. And there’s no forensics that matches up any of these guns or weapons. Importantly, there’s no murder weapon ever found.”

Investigators said Estep told them he last saw his wife on January 16th.

He said they argued and he let his wife out of their vehicle on I-95 north of State Road 50.

Read: Marijuana industry still has hope for Florida after failure of Amendment 3

Hours after that interview, Brian Estep’s pickup truck was found engulfed in flames in Port St. John.

His 19-year-old son, Lane Michael Estep is now facing charges of arson, tampering with evidence, and accessory after the fact to a capital felony in connection to that fire.

Brian Estep was denied bond in the case.

Read: Second suspect named in Sanford live streamed homicide

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group