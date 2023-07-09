Brevard County seeks contractor for nearly $5M project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Brevard County is nearing the construction of a new $4.8 million outdoor events venue in Merritt Island.

Read: ‘Jaws’-themed restaurant announces updated location in Central Florida, opening date

The county is seeking a contractor to build a 6,732-square-foot amphitheater stage and a 2,308-square-foot restroom/concession building at its Veterans Memorial Park south of Merritt Island Mall.

The Veterans Memorial Amphitheater would have a capacity of over 5,000 people on tiered lawn seating, and would include a greenroom, a loading dock, storage space, stage lighting and audio, as well as parking, according to a Merritt Island Redevelopment Agency website.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

VIDEO: Company apologizes after construction project causes damaged to Poinciana residents’ homes, lawns Company apologizes after construction project causes damaged to Poinciana residents’ homes, lawns

©2023 Cox Media Group