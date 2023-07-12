Brevard County to study prospect of Merritt Island becoming its own city

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Should Merritt Island become its own city?

There’s a study underway in Brevard County to assess the feasibility of it happening.

It’s an idea that’s been rejected before, but the Merritt Island Preservation Committee said a lot has changed since the last time residents were asked to consider the issue.

If the idea gets beyond the study phase, the ultimate decision would be made by residents.

Read: Brevard County seeks contractor for nearly $5M project

More than a decade ago, county commissioners voted to have staff determine the cost of a feasibility study on this same issue only to rescind the motion.

An initial financial projection for the island indicates $9 million in potential revenue sources and $2.7 million in expenses.

Read: Deputies identify man fatally shot at Merritt Island home

“It is preliminary. The numbers did seem to indicate that Merritt Island could become a city, and they would have reserves without raising any taxes,” said Marcus Herman, with the Merritt Island Preservation Committee.

Once the feasibility study is complete, Herman said there will be a series of community meetings. If there’s support, state lawmakers will be asked to draft language to bring to voters.

In theory, that vote could happen in November of 2024.

Read: Planes crashed, flipped upside down after strong storms strike Merritt Island Airport

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group