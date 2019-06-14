0 Brevard County woman hopes to be reunited with children using congressman's help

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County woman who hoped to be reunited with her three children six months ago now says she doesn't know where they are.

Congressman Bill Posey is lending his assistance to help Michelle Littleton bring her children home from Lebanon.

"I don't even know where they are," said Littleton. "It's gut-wrenching as a mother."

Littleton has fought tirelessly to bring her children, Yousef, Leilah and Ascila home since they were taken to Lebanon by her ex-husband on what was supposed to be a 10-day vacation.

In December, the Merritt Island mother even offered congressional testimony on international parental abduction. But despite favorable court rulings in both U.S. and Lebanese courts, her children have not been returned.

Littleton learned the state department lost track of her children weeks ago.

"My children have vanished, and it's really scary that we're giving billions to Lebanon and our ambassador can't even seem to form a relationship with Lebanese officials to make sure they are enforcing these orders and tracking abductors and bringing home abducted children," Littleton said.

Congressman Bill Posey attempted to turn up the heat by proposing cuts in funding to both the Lebanese Internal Security Force and the state department's Office of Children's Issues.

"Lebanon had found the father wrongly had these children in Lebanon and they should have been post-haste returned," Posey said. "And the Lebanese government should have made sure that happened. That not being done our state department should have brought pressure on them to make that happen."

Posey wasn't allowed to debate two proposed amendments on the House floor, but Litttleton continues to write letters in hopes that others will take notice.

