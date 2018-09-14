0 3 children could return home almost 2 years after being taken to Lebanon

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County woman said she has hope that her children will soon return home.

Michelle Littleton said her ex-husband took their children to visit Lebanon almost two years ago, but they haven't returned.

"My children are growing up without their mother," she said. "They were ripped out of my arms."

Littleton said she has appealed to U.S. and Lebanese courts to bring their 13-year-old daughter, their 15-year-old daughter and their 7-year-old son home.

"I won custody in Islamic Sharia court, which is unheard of," she said. "My lawyer, Mhomad Ayoubi -- he fought so hard for me."

Littleton said she is waiting for a civil court judge in Lebanon to sign off on a return order.

She said she has traveled to Washington, D.C., multiple times in the past two weeks and will travel there soon with Rachelle Smith, another Florida woman whose child was taken to Lebanon.

Littleton and Smith will also meet with officials at the Lebanese embassy through the support of groups, such as the iStand Parent Network and Return US Home.

Littleton said she has already prepared bedrooms at her Merritt Island home for her children, who could return home as early as Thanksgiving.

"I'm ready for them to come home," she said. "And I think Lebanon is starting to recognize that this is a crime."

Littleton said there is an active federal arrest warrant for her ex-husband on a charge of parental abduction.

