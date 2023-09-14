Brevard Zoo hosting Halloween costume swap; here’s how to participate

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — This Halloween season, the Brevard Zoo encourages you to skip the overwhelming aisles of your local big-box store and instead trade in your kid’s old costume for a new-to-you one.

Through Sept. 30, you can drop off gently used kids’ costumes at the zoo’s front office. Then, on Sept. 30, the zoo will host its annual costume shop from noon to 5 p.m.

Zoo officials said donating a costume does not guarantee that you’ll find a costume during the swap. But they said extra costumes will be donated to Title I schools in Brevard County.

You can email any questions about the swap to Brandon Eckerd at BEckerd@BrevardZoo.org.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group