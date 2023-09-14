Local

Brevard Zoo hosting Halloween costume swap; here’s how to participate

Brevard Zoo costume swap This Halloween season, the Brevard Zoo encourages you to skip the overwhelming aisles of your local big-box store and instead trade in your kid’s old costume for a new-to-you one. (Brevard Zoo)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — This Halloween season, the Brevard Zoo encourages you to skip the overwhelming aisles of your local big-box store and instead trade in your kid’s old costume for a new-to-you one.

Through Sept. 30, you can drop off gently used kids’ costumes at the zoo’s front office. Then, on Sept. 30, the zoo will host its annual costume shop from noon to 5 p.m.

Zoo officials said donating a costume does not guarantee that you’ll find a costume during the swap. But they said extra costumes will be donated to Title I schools in Brevard County.

You can email any questions about the swap to Brandon Eckerd at BEckerd@BrevardZoo.org.

