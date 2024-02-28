Brevard Zoo set to release loggerhead sea turtle after 4-months of rehabilitation

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After months of rehabilitation the Brevard Zoo will be releasing a loggerhead sea turtle home to the ocean.

The sub-adult loggerhead, named Curry, was brought into the Zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center by the Sea Turtle Preservation Society nearly four-months ago.

Curry was found washed ashore covered in barnacles and algae along Melbourne Beach on Oct. 2, 2023 – during National Curry Week and was suspected of being struck by a propellor.

The Healing Center found that Curry had buoyancy issues that caused them to list to one side and a CT scan revealed that Curry had air in the body cavity, likely due to a tear in the lung.

Curry underwent surgery to release some of the air from the body cavity and help with their buoyancy issues until the loggerhead was able to heal from the lung tear.

On Oct. 27, another CT scan revealed that Curry had pneumonia, which they recovered well from thanks to nebulizer treatments and antibiotics.

According to a news release, Curry will be remembered by Healing Center staff and volunteers for their “spicy” and curious personality.

Curry will released back into the ocean on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. at James A. Nance Park, located at 201 N. Miramar Ave. in Indialantic.

This sea turtle release is open to the public.

Brevard Zoo is home to more than 900 animals representing 195 species from all over the world.

