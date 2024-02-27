Susan G. Komen More than Pink Walk returns to raise funds for breast cancer

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — You can help raise money for breast cancer research and treatment this weekend with an Altamonte Springs event.

The Susan G. Komen Orlando More than Pink Walk returns to Crane’s Roost Park on Saturday, March 2.

Proceeds from the walk will benefit the organization’s mission and raise funds for breast cancer research and resources.

These resources include the Komen Patient Helpline, Health Equity Initiatives, financial assistance and other patient care services.

Read: Central Florida breast cancer survivor & patient advocate pushes for change

Participants will have a pre-walk warm-up and hear from breast cancer survivors and patients.

Opening ceremonies start at 9:30 a.m.

Channel 9 anchor Karla Ray will also co-host the event.

Susan G. Komen is a nonprofit breast cancer organization that supports the ongoing fight against the disease.

Click here for more information.

Read: ‘Don’t wait’: Local woman shares what she’s learned after multiple breast cancer diagnoses

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group