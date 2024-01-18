Brevard Zoo takes in confiscated spider monkeys brought to Florida illegally

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo is now home to a pair of baby spider monkeys that were brought into Florida illegally.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male and female black-handed spider monkeys were confiscated from someone who lacked the necessary permits to own them.

Because of their previous work caring for young monkeys separated from their parents, Brevard Zoo was asked to care for them in mid-December..

READ: Pair of critically endangered tamarin monkeys born at Brevard Zoo

The male monkey, named “Finn” by his keepers, is estimated to be approximately six months old. The female, named “Marceline,” is estimated to be three months old. According to the zoo, both are too young to be returned to their natural geographical area.

Both Finn and Marceline were treated for some parasites but were otherwise free of medical issues when they first arrived at the zoo.

According to Brevard Zoo Director of Animal programs Lauren Hinson, the monkeys are underweight, but eating well. They’re currently living in a separate habitat that’s still relatively close to the rest of the zoo’s spider monkey troop.

The current troop includes two spider monkeys that were also brought to the zoo at a young age as a result of wildlife trafficking. “Mateo” and “J” were confiscated at the U.S.-Mexico border after people were caught attempting to smuggle them into the country.

READ: Brevard Zoo Updates Aquarium and Conservation Center Project

While zoo officials say Finn and Marceline appear to be attached to people, that attachment is reduced through contact with each other and by living near the rest of the troop.

According to Brevard Zoo, the origins of Finn and Marceline and the location of their parents are still unknown.

The circumstances that brought the two monkeys into the state are still under investigation.

Their residence in Brevard County is meant to be temporary. The zoo’s plan is to eventually move Finn and Marceline to another zoo, but that process could take months, or even years.

READ: Brevard Zoo’s aquarium project lands donation, hits major milestone

Zoo officials say they have informed the Association of Zoos and Aquariums through their Species Survival Plan program about the two young monkeys and their need for placement.

In the meantime, Hinson says Brevard Zoo is “fully prepared to acclimate them into our troop.”

Brevard Zoo quarantine keepers are busy training Finn and Marceline in behaviors that will help with their care at the zoo going forward and wherever their eventual permanent home may be.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Brevard Zoo takes in confiscated spider monkeys brought to Florida illegally The Brevard Zoo is now home to a pair of baby spider monkeys that were brought into Florida illegally.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group