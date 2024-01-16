Pair of critically endangered tamarin monkeys born at Brevard Zoo

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo has announced the arrival of two “extra special” deliveries.

The zoo’s resident female cotton-top tamarin monkey, named Luna, gave birth to two babies in early January, zoo officials revealed Tuesday.

The infants have already joined their father, Cricket, and three brothers, Rudy, Archie, and Albie, in their habitat.

“We want to provide the tamarins with as much quiet time as possible to allow them to bond with the family group,” area Supervisor of Primates Michelle Johnston said.

Because of that need for bonding time, zoo officials say they won’t be able to determine the sexes of the two infants for some time.

The births are especially significant because cotton-top tamarins are categorized as a critically endangered species, facing a high risk of extinction in the wild.

The pet trade and habitat loss have made them one of the most endangered of all primates, making the new additions at the Brevard Zoo critical for the survival of the species.

Zoo officials say keepers in their “Rainforest Revealed” exhibit learned Luna was expecting and made the proper arrangements for her in advance, which included providing more privacy.

Since the births, the keepers have reduced the amount of time they spend in the habitat, allowing the new family to adjust.

They’ve also erected temporary gates in front of the habitat to prevent visitors from tapping on the glass.

Their efforts seem to be paying off as zoo officials say they’ve already observed the infants clinging to all their family members and being groomed by the rest of the troop

