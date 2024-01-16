Orlando planning board to discuss Orlando Magic’s proposed entertainment district

ORLANDO, Fla. — Planners for the City of Orlando will discuss the Orlando Magic’s plan Tuesday to build this new entertainment district.

Officials released the first renderings of the concept in October.

The idea for the new entertainment district was first announced in 2011.

Construction is expected to begin by the end of this year if the project continues to move forward.

The City of Orlando’s Municipal Planning Board will meet Tuesday morning and is expected to discuss the proposed entertainment district.

The Orlando Magic announced it has partnered with two development teams for the project.

It would be built on the empty lots across the street from the Kia Center.

Those development partners shared in a release that “as downtown Orlando continues its dynamic growth, we are excited to bring the sports and entertainment district to life.”

The project is projected to include a 260-room full-service hotel with 16,000 square feet of meeting and conference space, 270 residential units, and 200,000 square feet of office space.

Along with all the living and working facilities the project is also expected to include 125,000 square feet of retail, a live event venue, an urban town square, and more than 1,100 parking spaces.

