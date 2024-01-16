Pet Alliance cared for and helped thousands of animals find a home in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of pets in Central Florida have found their forever home.

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has released its 2023 review.

It shows that people adopted more than 4,200 cats and dogs between both of its shelters, last year.

The organization’s public clinic stayed busy as well.

It performed nearly 5,500 spay and neuter surgeries.

That’s on top of giving animals more than 29,000 vaccines.

