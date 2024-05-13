Marion County school principal accused of child abuse, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a principal was accused of aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, a deputy arrested Dontay Akeem Prophet, 33, on charges of aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment of a child under 13 years old.

Deputies said the arrest follows Friday’s incident at Destiny Leadership Academy on North U.S. Highway 441.

MCSO said a deputy responded to a call regarding a physical disturbance between a student and Prophet.

During the investigation, surveillance footage from the classroom showed Prophet preventing the child from leaving the room for over 40 minutes. The video shows Prophet grabbing the victim, restraining the child on the ground and employing a choke hold, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the news release, Prophet was seen on camera using a charging cable to hit the child, causing them to fall and sustain injuries. Prophet was also seen twisting the child’s ankle, slapped the child in the face and subjected him to further physical abuse, MCSO said.

Deputies said, upon questioning, Prophet claimed the altercation was an attempt to prevent harm to the child.

Prophet was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

©2024 Cox Media Group