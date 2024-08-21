Brightline expects to receive $330 million from Florida county

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Brightline expects to ink a deal with Miami-Dade County that will enable the Miami-based company to receive $330 million over eight years, according to a bond offering.

The revelation is made in a 1,114-page memo from Brightline Florida Holdings LLC to re-market $985 million in bond debt for its $6 billion train system that now stretches from Brightline’s MiamiCentral station in Miami’s downtown area to Orlando International Airport.

Under an agreement with Florida East Coast railway, Brightline has exclusive passenger rights to the FEC train tracks. In exchange for the milestone payments, Brightline would allow Miami-Dade to establish an affordable commuter train on the FEC with up to five stations from Miami to Aventura.

