Brightline Orlando ridership climbs again in November

Brightline’s Orlando-to-Miami route grew its ridership again in November.

The Miami-based intercity rail saw ridership of 93,184 in November on the new route, up from the prior month’s ridership of 79,686. Including numbers for short-distance service between South Florida stations too, the service had 205,607 total passengers in November, up from 102,544 in the same month in 2022.

Over Brightline’s first 70 days of operation, 190,448 customers have used the long-distance service between Orlando and South Florida through Nov. 30. Brightline started service to Orlando International Airport on Sept. 22.

