Local nonprofit Annabel’s Closet brings the spirit of Christmas to children

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local nonprofit helped create Christmas magic for women and children going through a tough time in Central Florida on Saturday.

Annabel’s Closet helps women in abusive relationships step away from dangerous situations and have the resources for a fresh start.

During the holidays, the organization also helps families create an unforgettable Christmas experience.

More than 20 children met Santa and Mrs. Claus at the warehouse in Sanford.

Read: Santa and his elves drop in at Nemours Children’s Hospital

While the children told Santa what they wanted for Christmas, mothers picked out the presents from a separate room.

When Dec. 25 rolls around, the children will have a surprise.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group