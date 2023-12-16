Santa and his elves drop in at Nemours Children’s Hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. — Santa and his elves made an exciting stop at Nemours Children’s Hospital this week.

The kids got to say hi to the North Pole crew right outside their windows.

Santa and the elves rappeled down the hospital to play simple games with the kids.

Hospital staff handed the stunned patients markers to play with the rappelers and draw pictures with them on the windows.

Families told us they were thankful for this special visit.

“Just during this difficult time where he’s got to have his finger pricked, and, you know, things that aren’t fun for a four year old. it’s, you know, it’s good to see some joy in this situation,” said Garrett Cagiano

Officials told us they’ve kept this holiday tradition since the hospital opened in 2012.

