Orlando STEM students’ high-tech Hanukkah

MAITLAND, Fla. — Jewish Academy of Orlando students combined technology and tradition today to celebrate Hanukkah.

STEM students showcased their tech skills with 3D printing Dreidels and Menorahs as part of their STEM program.

Students also engineered and programmed Hanukkah-themed robots, including dreidel spinners.

Friday’s event was held to mark the end of Hanukkah.

