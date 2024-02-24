Brightline Orlando-to-Miami ridership jumps again in January

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Brightline’s ridership between Orlando and South Florida hit a milestone in January as it continues to provide increased revenue for the intercity passenger train service — something that should help fund new stations and a route to Tampa eventually.

There’s also the potential for more frequent trips to be added between Miami and Orlando as the ridership continues to grow.

The Miami-based company reported 122,703 total passengers during the first month of 2024, the most recent data available, on the long-distance service to and from Orlando International Airport, up slightly from the prior month’s total of 115,683. The January long-distance ridership surpassed short-distance ridership in South Florida of 113,560 for the month, making up more than 50% of its ridership for the first time.

