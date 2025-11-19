Bullets fired into Deltona home overnight

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting in Deltona.

It happened early Wednesday along Wainwright Street near Jewel Avenue.

Volusia Sheriff's Office investigates shooting in Deltona Deputies say someone fired shots into a home on Wainwright Street early Wednesday. (WFTV staff)

Volusia Sheriff’s Office said someone fired multiple shots at a house around 4 a.m.

Investigators said no one inside was hurt.

VSO said a suspect vehicle left the shooting scene in Deltona and traveled into Orange County, but did not say if an arrest was made.

Channel 9 has been in the neighborhood since around 6 a.m. and is working to gather more details on this story.

