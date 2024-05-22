Burglar shot by woman protecting her family inside Kissimmee home, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County said a burglary suspect is facing charges after being shot by a homeowner.
Deputies were called to Royal Palm Drive in Kissimmee on Monday night.
They said they ordered David Martinez-Estrada to exit a home, but he went further into the home instead.
Deputies said a woman then shot him when he forced his way into the bedroom that she and her family were in.
Deputies say this appears to be an isolated incident.
