Ocoee police are investigating deadly crash

OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee Police said they are investigating a crash after two people were killed in on Saturday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m.
The car collided with the wall of Forest Brooke Community, located at the corner of Summershade Drive and Ocoee-Apopka Road.
Read: Seminole County woman honors veterans on Flag Day despite heartbreaking loss
Police said the road was temporarily blocked off for traffic but has now been reopened.
Channel 9 will keep you updated.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group