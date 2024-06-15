Ocoee police are investigating deadly crash

OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee Police said they are investigating a crash after two people were killed in on Saturday.

Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m.

The car collided with the wall of Forest Brooke Community, located at the corner of Summershade Drive and Ocoee-Apopka Road.

Police said the road was temporarily blocked off for traffic but has now been reopened.

Channel 9 will keep you updated.

