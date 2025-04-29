SunRail shut down due to apparent incident near Sand Lake Rd in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — SunRail has announced that it has canceled its southbound and northbound trains due to an incident involving police assistance.

The incident happened between the Sand Lake Road and Meadow Woods Stations.

SunRail released this statement:

A southbound SunRail train, P319, was involved in an incident north of the intersection of Wetherbee Road and Orange Avenue in Orlando, Orange County, at 12:38 p.m., April 29, 2025, between the Sand Lake Road and Meadow Woods SunRail stations.

There were no injuries to the three crew members and 58 passengers onboard.

Service has been impacted and some trains are still affected at this time. Northbound train P320 and southbound train P319 have been cancelled. A bus bridge has been implemented between the Sand Lake Road and Meadow Woods SunRail stations. Please use www.SunRail.com and the SunRail app for updates to train service.

For additional information, please contact the investigating law enforcement agency, the Florida Highway Patrol.

We appreciate your efforts to use this incident to remind the public of the importance of rail safety.

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists must stay alert and take simple precautions around the rail to ensure their safety. Motorists should always keep vehicles clear of the intersection and behind the white line when stopped. This is especially vital when warning signals start to flash at rail crossings and the gates come down. Please use caution at railroad crossings.

Train tracks are not a playground, photo studio, walking path or recreation area. Train tracks are private property. Crossing at unmarked areas, or walking on the tracks, is extremely dangerous and a criminal offense.

SunRail offers these safety tips:

Never stop on the tracks. Stay behind the white line.



Never go around a lowered gate.



Trains can approach from either direction at any time. Always look for a second train.



Avoid distractions near tracks.



Never place objects on tracks.



Obey all warning signs and signals.



Use crosswalks.

More info on rail safety is available at <a href="https://sunrail.com/about/safety-101/" rel="" title="https://sunrail.com/about/safety-101/">https://sunrail.com/about/safety-101/</a>