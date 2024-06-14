Seminole County Woman honors veterans on Flag Day despite heartbreaking loss

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County woman many know as Navy Mom Mary and her husband have made it their mission to keep the history and meaning of the American flag alive-- especially on Flag Day. This is despite a heartbreaking loss for the couple this year.

A fire in April destroyed their garage where they created flags, pins, tumblers and art.

“I want to spread the passion that’s in my heart, which is ‘We the people, We the people’ just sharing it,” Mary said.

She’s folded hundreds of flags for veterans and their families.

Her husband, a veteran himself, suffers from PTSD. He makes tumblers with American flags and boards that bear the words “We the People.” Mary calls it his therapy.

“My husband does it and it helps him tremendously, because he’s working for them,” Mary said.

He makes them at no cost, sending the work to veteran nonprofits so they can then sell and raise money for veterans in need.

“The price has already been paid, and again, that price is marked in Arlington National Cemetery. But I will give them to organizations to help them raise money to help the brothers and sisters. It’s plain and simple,” she said.

But now, her husband’s hobby-- along with some of the help they gave nonprofits-- is all on pause.

The fire destroyed part of their home, workshop and her husband’s tools. “I am at a loss. I mean, we have a home, but I can’t live it,” Mary said.

Because of the fire and her health, she’s had to take a step back from making as many pins, she said.

“I used to sit I can fold up to 90 an hour. I’m lucky if I fold 20 an hour now,” Mary said.

But despite the heartache over losing so much, this Flag Day, Mary is keeping the meaning of it alive, handing out flags in Oviedo at the Mission BBQ.

“Flag for me, stands for freedom, expression, love…I know those who served for it. The 13 stripes, the 13 colonies, the 50 stars. But more importantly, all those who died for it,” Mary said.

Mary says they’re not asking for monetary donations. Instead, they want to encourage anyone who can, to help your local veteran nonprofit organization, keeping their mission alive.

