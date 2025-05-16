Sheriff: 255 arrested after undercover human trafficking investigation in Central Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County said hundreds have been arrested after a large undercover operation.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said operation “Fool Around and Find Out” resulted in 255 arrests.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the operation focused on “human trafficking, child predators and illegal immigration.”

Watch the full news conference here:

Investigators said 244 people were charged with prostitution-related crimes, and 11 were arrested for traveling to meet a minor for sex.

Deputies said 36 people arrested in the undercover operation are in the U.S. illegally.

Judd shared more details about the arrests during a news conference on Friday.

