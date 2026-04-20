Search continues for shooter in Osceola County house party homicide

Update:

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County detectives are still searching for the shooter in the Sommerset Hills Drive homicide this weekend.

Over the past month, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting operations to monitor house parties. They will keep these efforts going on weekends to identify and disperse attendees at such gatherings.

Deputies say over 600 violent crimes linked to illegal house parties have been reported to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in the past year.

Original Story:

Osceola County deputies reported a large gathering at a residence on Summerset Hills Drive in Davenport shortly after 1:00 a.m., during which three people were shot.

According to the report obtained, one victim later died at the hospital, while the other two remain in stable condition.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms that no suspects are in custody at this time.

Law enforcement reports that the incident occurred at a VRBO-rented residence, where a house party was underway with an unknown number of guests. The deceased is an 18-year-old male.

Detectives consider this an isolated incident and urge anyone with information to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group