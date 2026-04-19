Osceola County

Three shot at VRBO-rented house party in Davenport

Three people shot at a VRBO-rented residence in Davenport. One person dies, two remain stable. No suspects in custody.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Crime Scene (Nick Papantonis)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies reported a large gathering at a residence on Summerset Hills Drive in Davenport shortly after 1:00 a.m., during which three people were shot.

According to the report obtained, one victim later died at the hospital, while the other two remain in stable condition.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms that no suspects are in custody at this time.

Law enforcement reports that the incident occurred at a VRBO-rented residence, where a house party was underway with an unknown number of guests. The deceased is an 18-year-old male.

Detectives consider this an isolated incident and urge anyone with information to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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