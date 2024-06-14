Disturbance in the Gulf could develop into a tropical depression

ORLANDO, Fla. — There have been no named storms just yet, continuing our slow start to the 2024 hurricane season.

But Severe Weather Center 9′s team of meteorologists is monitoring two areas of interest.

The first is Invest 90L -- the area of low pressure that rolled across Central Florida this past week.

That is now off the coast of the Carolinas.

SEE: Tropical disturbance brings rare flash flood emergency to South Florida

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 31 APTOPIX Rainy Florida Victor Corone, 66, pushes his wife Maria Diaz, 64, in a wheelchair through more than a foot of flood water on 84th street in Miami Beach, Fla. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The annual rainy season has arrived with a wallop in much of Florida, where a disorganized disturbance of tropical weather from the Gulf of Mexico has caused street flooding and triggered tornado watches but so far has not caused major damage or injuries. (AL Diaz/Miami Herald via AP) (Al Diaz/AP)

Read: Walt Disney World to shut down this original attraction

“This area is still battling some wind shear and will most likely get absorbed by a front this weekend, taking away any tropical threat,” certified meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said. “Another area we’ll be watching through the weekend is the southwest Gulf of Mexico.”

An area of broad low pressure is expected to develop there.

Read: Driver plunges into downtown Orlando lake

It could develop into a tropical depression as early as next week.

Early models indicate that it would slowly drift westward into Mexico, Crimi said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

WATCH: Predicting the Path, a Severe Weather Center 9 special Join Channel 9′s team of meteorologists for the Severe Weather Center 9 special “Predicting the Path.” (WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group