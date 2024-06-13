Driver plunges into downtown Orlando lake

ORLANDO, Fla. — A car and its driver ended up crashing into a lake in downtown Orlando on Thursday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Orlando police and firefighters responded to Lake Lucerne along South Orange Avenue.

That’s where they found a car upside down and mostly submerged.

Car crashes into lake in downtown Orlando It happened Thursday morning at Lake Lucerne in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

The call was initially dispatched as a water rescue, but police said the driver was able to make it out of the car and the lake before first responders arrived.

He was not hurt, officials said.

It appears that the car was traveling south along Orange Avenue near South Lucerne Circle East when it plunged into the lake.

Channel 9 watched as a a wrecker pulled the Toyota Corolla from the lake just before the lunch hour.

OPD did not say what might have led to the soggy crash.

