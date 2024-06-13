Hamburger Mary’s former downtown location: What we know

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The owners of the former downtown location for Hamburger Mary’s said the space is attracting quite a bit of interest since the restaurant announced its departure in May.

“We’re receiving an influx of calls from interested parties (mainly high-end restaurants) inquiring about the space,” said Shayna Hansen, Florida regional director for Lincoln Property Company. Lincoln owns the buildings on the south side of Church Street between the railroad tracks and Garland Avenue, which include 110 W. Church St., the Bumby Arcade Food Hall, and the Cheyenne Saloon.

Since the departure of Hamburger Mary’s on June 2, the block has been empty of pedestrian-attracting businesses.

