Walt Disney World to shut down Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World has confirmed the closure of an original attraction.

The Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade has been available since Magic Kingdom opened in 1971.

However, Disney said the attraction’s last day will be June 23.

The space will be turned into a new lounge for members of the Disney Vacation Club.

Disney said this would be the third Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge and the first to be built in Magic Kingdom.

